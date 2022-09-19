GOP in Alabama looking for Town Justice candidate

Press release:

The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is seeking candidates for recommendations to the Town of Alabama Board. The following positions are open. Town Justice, Town Assessor and the Assessment Review Board. Please send your letter of interest to Earl LaGrou 7420 Macomber Road, Oakfield, NY 14125. Please submit no later than Oct. 7. If you have any questions, you may call Earl LaGrou at (716) 912.8195 or send an email to [email protected].