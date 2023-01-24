Local Matters

January 24, 2023 - 4:47pm

GOP in Byron seeking candidates for November election

posted by Press Release in byron, news.

Press release:

The Town of Byron Republican committee is seeking registered party members that are interested in becoming selected as endorsed Republican candidates for the following offices in Nov. 7 General Election:

  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Highway Superintendent
  • Town Councilman – 2 positions
  • Member of Republican Committee

Those interested, send s letter of interest by Feb. 9 to Jim Northup. Email: [email protected] or call Jim Northup, committee chairman (585) 409-4327 or Steve Hohn, vice chairman, (585) 703-5528

 

