Government officials ask residents to conserve water during 'unseasonably hot weather' ahead

Officials from Genesee County, the City and Town of Batavia, Village of Oakfield, Village of Elba, and the Genesee County Department of Health are once again reminding residents connected to the Public Water Supply System to conserve water.

The call to conserve takes on even greater importance with unseasonably hot weather forecasted for next several days, including over the weekend and into next week.

Residents are urged to avoid filling swimming pools, watering lawns and washing cars and only use appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines for full loads.

Another conservation measure is to check faucets and pipes for leaks which often can be repaired with an inexpensive washer. Toilets also should be checked for leaks and can be done by putting a small amount of food coloring to the toilet tank. If, without flushing, the color begins to appear in the bowl, you have a leak that should be repaired immediately.

Taking shorter showers also helps as five to 10 gallons are used per minute. To help conserve water in your shower use easy to install water-saving showerheads or flow restrictors which are available at area hardware or plumbing stores.

For more information, please contact Tim Hens, the Genesee County engineer, at (585) 344-8508 or the Genesee County Department of Health at (585) 344-2580, ext. 5510.