Governor signs bill designation portion of Route 77 'Specialist Four (SP4) Clarence 'C. Jay' Hall Memorial Highway'

Press release:

Friday, October 8, Governor Kathy Hochul signed bill S6105/A6021 into law, Chapter 471 of 2021. The law, sponsored by State Senator Edward Rath and Assemblyman Steve Hawley, designates state route 77 between Pembroke Town Park and the intersection of Indian Falls Road in the Town of Pembroke, County of Genesee, as the "Specialist Four (SP4) Clarence 'C. Jay' Hall Memorial Highway.”

“I am proud that Governor Hochul signed this legislation into law. It is especially significant for me as S6105 was my first piece of legislation to pass the Senate.” Senator Rath continued, “the story of Specialist Four Hall’s bravery and courage is truly awe-inspiring and his sacrifice should never be forgotten. Thank you to everyone involved for sharing his story with me. I am honored to have had a role in bringing this proposal to reality and look forward to driving down "Specialist Four (SP4) Clarence 'C. Jay' Hall Memorial Highway” in the future.”

“As a veteran and representative, it humbles me any time there is an opportunity to honor those who served. There’s no time more solemn than when we are memorializing and giving thanks for the heroic and ultimate sacrifice of a soldier in combat, like Specialist Four Clarence "C. Jay" Hall. May God bless him and his family. We are all freer today because of his service,” said Hawley. “I am so proud to have worked with Sen. Rath to get this bill enacted into law, and I would also like to thank all of the veterans groups, Pembroke High School and Mr. Matt Moscato’s class, and all the members of the community who helped to support this initiative. I look forward to marking the official occasion with you all at an upcoming dedication ceremony.”

Specialist Four Clarence "C. Jay" Hall served as a rifleman in the United States Army in Binh Duong, Vietnam. He was mortally wounded on October 7, 1969, during an intense attack by enemy forces. Specialist Hall earned the NYS Conspicuous Service Cross, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with One Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Silver Star, which is the nation's third-highest award for valor. The Veteran’s Outreach Club and the Government classes of the Pembroke Jr. /Sr. High School requested this legislation.

The bill passed the Senate and Assembly on May 25 and June 8 respectively. It was delivered to the Governor for consideration on September 28, 2021.

A formal presentation and renaming ceremony will be held at a later date.