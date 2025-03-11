GOW CARES Alliance to meet on April 1 at Grace Baptist in Batavia

Press release:

The tri-county coalition dedicated to community health and well-being is back in the public eye – with a new name and a new coordinator.

Formerly the GOW Opioid Task Force, the GOW CARES Alliance has scheduled its first quarterly meeting of the year for 12:30 p.m. April 1 at Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine St., Batavia.

The session is open to the public at no charge. Lunch will be provided.

Sue Gagne, who was honored in 2024 by state Sen. George Borrello as a New York State “Woman of Distinction” for the 57th District, has assumed the role of coordinator of the organization. Gagne, a registered nurse, has been active in the mental health and suicide prevention fields for more than two decades.

“Over the past several months, we have been working on the transition from the opioid task force into a more comprehensive group, broadening our focus to not only substance use but mental health, trauma and suicide prevention in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and the surround area,” Gagne said.

She said the GOW CARES Alliance is dedicated to improving the quality of life in rural communities through broad-based, inclusive partnerships that support overall wellness.

GOW CARES Alliance members are from various sectors of the community, including public health, mental health, human services, local government, substance use disorder treatment and recovery agencies, law enforcement, EMS, faith-based groups, health systems and medical practitioners, education, businesses, concerned individuals, families, and individuals in recovery.

Gagne said representative from human services’ agencies are invited to set up resource tables at the meeting on April 1 meeting. This can be done by sending an email to Sherri Bensley, the group’s education workgroup co-chair, at sherri.bensley@geneseeny.gov by March 28.

“All are welcome to support the effort to make our community a healthier place to live,” Gagne added.

Persons wishing to attend the meeting can register, also by that date, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gow-cares-alliance-quarterly-meeting-tickets-1192412119749?aff=oddtdtcreator.

