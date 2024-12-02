GOW Pathway to Hope Suicide Prevention Coalition honored in Albany for Lethal Means Safety initiative

Sara Andrew, community engagement and partnership coordinator at the VA Medical Center in Batavia, accepts an award on behalf of the GOW Pathway to Hope Suicide Prevention Coalition, from Dr. Thomas Smith, chief medical officer, New York State Office of Mental Health, at the 2024 Suicide Prevention Conference in Albany.

Submitted photo.

Press release:

The Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming (GOW) Pathway to Hope Suicide Prevention Coalition was recognized at the 2024 Suicide Prevention Conference in Albany last month for excellence in the Lethal Means Safety category.

Sara Andrew, a licensed clinical social worker and community engagement and partnership coordinator at the VA Medical Center in Batavia, accepted an award on behalf of GOW Pathway to Hope.

The coalition was nominated for this award by Lynda Battaglia, director of Community Services in Genesee County in partnership with Kelly Dryja, director of Community Services in Wyoming County and Danielle Figura, director of Community Services in Orleans County.

Andrew works with coalitions in Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Niagara counties to implement community-based interventions for suicide coalition, with a focus on service members, veterans and their families.

About 150 professionals in the suicide prevention field attended the conference at the Desmond Hotel Crowne Plaza.

Lethal means are objects (e.g., medications, firearms, sharp instruments) that can be used to inflict self-directed violence. Lethal Means Safety is an intentional, voluntary practice to reduce one’s suicide risk by limiting access to those lethal means.

In submitting the nomination form, Battaglia outlined steps being taken by the local coalition to reduce means of harm.

“For the GOW Pathway to Hope Suicide Prevention Coalition, it might mean having someone taking a few extra minutes of having to unlock a gun safe or unlocking medications that can give someone that time to pause and not make an impulsive decision, such as suicide,” she wrote.

“We know that people have access to lethal means in their environment and we know the goal of lethal means safety is to promote and give opportunities between thinking of suicide and acting on it for individuals. Preventing access to lethal means in that very moment gives that person a couple of life saving minutes to think about what they are doing and to reach out for help instead.”

Battaglia pointed out that the local coalition has worked to overcome “unique challenges” faced by rural areas, such as accessibility to services and lack of transportation. She noted that suicide in agriculture and farming – key industries of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties – is on the rise.

“While the coalition focuses on the needs of each county, collectively the coalition is stronger working together,” she wrote. “This is demonstrated on a routine basis in ways of sharing resources, education, supports, and promoting efforts to reduce stigma associated with mental illness and suicide by close partnership and collaboration of efforts.”

GOW Pathway to Hope has adopted an evidenced based, suicide prevention initiative that was initially developed in Virginia. The Lock & Talk training educates local residents on what Lethal Means Safety is while encouraging communities to engage in mental wellness conversations.

“Locking/safely securing or removing lethal means is one of the few evidence-based strategies to substantially prevent suicide- many suicides occur with little planning during a short-term crisis,” Battaglia wrote. “Talking can often alleviate distress and reduce the intention to act on suicidal thoughts. It’s also about sharing resources and getting the right help to the right individuals who need it, when they need it.”

Thus far, GOW Pathway to Hope has distributed around 400 Lock & Talk bags that each include a cable gun lock, locking medication pouch or medication lockbox, a pre-paid medication disposal envelope among other local and national resources.

Additionally, about two dozen LMS trainings have been provided to human service professionals as gatekeepers, who in turn received the Lock & Talk bags to provide to community members in need, and several firearm safety for suicide prevention workshops have been conducted.

For more information about the Lock and Talk program, email spcgenesee@gmail.com.