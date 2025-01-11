Grace Baptist Church to host 'Night to Shine' celebration event for people with special needs

Press Release:

Grace Baptist Church announced today that they will serve as a host of the 2025 Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable worldwide celebration event, centered on God’s love, honoring and valuing people with special needs will be held by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 7.

Grace Baptist is excited to join hundreds of other churches around the globe in celebrating people with disabilities as God’s image bearers.

Night to Shine is hosted every year by churches on the Friday before Valentine’s Day. Each event is unique to its location, but some cornerstone activities included across all of them are a red carpet entrance complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi, hair and makeup stations, shoeshines, limousine rides, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a Sensory Room, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, dancing, and a crowning ceremony where every guest is honored as a King or Queen – the way God sees them each and every day.

“Night to Shine is my favorite night of the year! It’s my favorite because we get to celebrate so many Kings and Queens and share how much they are loved by us and by the God of this universe. Our goal is to be able to get to every person with special needs around the world – until all are celebrated. No matter what city, no matter what country, no matter where you are, we want Night to Shine to be there.” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation provides each host church with the official 2025 Night to Shine Planning Manual, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member, the opportunity to apply for a financial grant, and access to planning resources that will assist them in creating an unforgettable experience for their honored guests.

The foundation also provides access to ongoing disability ministry resources through Shine On. Shine On, a ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a faith-based community – a source of inspiration, belonging, and education for everyone impacted by disability. Shine On envisions a global community of churches and families that foster belonging and purpose for all.

Over the past 10 years, Night to Shine, through hundreds of churches worldwide, has provided over half a million guest experiences and over a million volunteer experiences.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Grace Baptist Church in Batavia, visit: https://gracebatavia.org/night-to-shine/.

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, please visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.