Grace Baptist to share ‘A Christmas Carol’ Friday through Sunday

Grace Baptist Church is thrilled to announce its Christmas production of "A Christmas Carol," the timeless holiday story by Charles Dickens. This cherished tale of redemption will be Friday, December 13th at 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 14th at 3:00 PM, and Sunday, December 15th at 10:30 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine St, Batavia NY.

Under the creative direction of Esther Osterman, Grace Baptist Church’s production of "A Christmas Carol" promises to capture the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge as he transforms from a miserly curmudgeon to a man filled with compassion and Christmas cheer. The performance will feature a talented cast of nearly 50 people.

“We are excited to share this powerful story with the community,” says Pastor Jeffery Bartz. “It’s more than a play; it’s an opportunity to reflect on redemption and the true meaning of Jesus’ coming.

Admission to the performance is FREE. Families and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and experience this classic story of transformation.

Event Details

What: "A Christmas Carol"

When: Friday, 7pm. Saturday 3pm. Sunday 10:30am.

Where: Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine St, Batavia, NY 14020

Admission: Free

This family-friendly production is a perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season. Come enjoy an evening of timeless storytelling and discover the true spirit of Christmas.

For more information, please contact Grace Baptist Church at 585-343-0729 or visit gracebatavia.org