Graduates celebrate 4th annual pre-apprenticeship program conclusion

Press Release:

The Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association and workforce development partners from the GLOW Region (Genesee, Livingston, Orleans & Wyoming counties) Thursday celebrated graduates from the 4th Annual Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Ten participants received six weeks of free classroom instruction at the Genesee Valley BOCES in Batavia, paired with paid on-the-job experience at a local advanced manufacturing company. The ‘Boot Camp’ style program is an earn-while-you-learn model that has placed nearly three dozen participants into full-time employment and several in registered apprenticeship programs.

“The GLOW Region is leading the way in workforce development programs that link academic to industry through innovative programs like the Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Boot Camp,” said Bob Coyne, RTMA Executive Director. “The RTMA is proud to partner with Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, Genesee Community College, Genesee County Economic Development Center and others to create programs that workers of all ages, skill levels and abilities for a variety of high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing.”

The Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Program was created in 2021 to assist companies in the region with recruitment and training for high-demand mechatronics trades. Participants receive 96 hours of state-of-the-art classroom training and more than 100 hours of paid on-the-job experience at companies in Genesee, Livingston and Monroe counties. The program has been replicated in Monroe County this year as five participants completed the program earlier this month.

Classroom instruction was provided at no cost due to a SUNY Pre-Apprenticeship Grant secured by Genesee Community College and its BEST Center. The Genesee County Economic Development Center, Workforce Development Institute and GLOW Works also support the annual training program.