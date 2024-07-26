Graham Corporation awarded $2.1 million to expand welder workforce

Press Release:

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, announced today that it has been awarded $2.1 million for the expansion of its welder training programs and related equipment.

The contract was awarded by BlueForge Alliance, a nonprofit, neutral integrator that supports the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base initiatives.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO of GHM, commented, “These are exciting times for our Company as we build out our capabilities and capacity to support America’s defense industry as a part of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base.

These funds will help us develop and grow our welder workforce and provide additional equipment needed to improve the efficiency of our production processes. We are proud to be a strategic supplier for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base.”