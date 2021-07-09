Grand Healthcare System honors their hometown heroes with ticker tape parade

Press release:

The Grand Healthcare System announced Wednesday (July 7) their participation in the New York "Hometown Heroes" ticker tape parade, which took place down the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan.

A true celebration of essential workers who supported New Yorkers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Healthcare System employees were on floats and marching in the parade representing thousands of their hardworking team mates who worked tirelessly for the residents, their families and loved ones, and their entire communities, which was unparalleled.

In Genesee County, this includes The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia, located at 157 State St.

"Our Grand family was there day and night to provide the highest quality of care, support, and encouragement during this extremely challenging time," said Jeremy B. Strauss, chief executive officer of The Grand Healthcare System.

"This was a monumental team effort, one which our awe-inspiring team of professionals handled with courage, perseverance, and dignity."

Wednesday's parade began at Manhattan's Battery Park, and continued along the Canyon of Heroes, and ending at City Hall Park.

The Grand Healthcare System is proud to honor its Grand Heroes who were there representing each and every Grand Family employee. It was an honor and a privilege to join the parade and honor all of our Hometown Heroes.