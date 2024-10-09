Grandview Cemetery begins annual holiday wreath sale, order deadline is October 31

Press Release:

Grandview Cemetery is holding its 2024 Annual Holiday Wreath Sale. Wreaths are approximately 24 inches and it includes a red bow, berries, and pine cones.

These wreaths can be for your door or for the grave of a loved one. Pick-up dates are Saturday, November 23, and Monday, November 25 at the Cemetery Maintenance Garage from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Cost of the wreaths is $27 each. To order please call Joyce at (585)343-0877 or the Office at (585)993-1317 by October 31st. All proceeds assist in the maintenance of our beautiful cemetery.