Grant applications being accepted for 2021 Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds

The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is now accepting applications for the 2021 Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds competitive grant process.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation established endowment funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo to provide annual support for programs and initiatives that reflect the personal passions of Wilson. Grants will support the following areas of interest:

Caregivers

Support caregivers –whether paid, voluntary or family – of persons who are unable to fully care for themselves and are part of an underserved community. Preference will be given to organizations or projects that provide support to caregivers of older adults.

Requests must address at least one of the following objectives:

Increase opportunities for caregivers to take advantage of resources.

Support operating expense of the applicant organization.

Community Assets

Support significant cultural and historic assets and/or increase access to long-term arts instruction for youth.

Requests must address one of the following objectives:

Increase access to long term arts instruction for children and youth living in under-resourced communities.

Restore and leverage significant historic buildings and architectural landmarks, with a preference for sites that promote cultural tourism.

Support operating expenses of the applicant organization.

Design and Access

Support enhancement of community access to spaces and programs that support healthy living. Requests must address one of the following objectives:

Support for preplanning, development and/or construction. This may include projects related to increasing the walkability and bikeability of local communities, and improving waterways, greenways and recreation corridors.

Support operating expenses of the applicant organization.

It is a preference but not a requirement that these projects:

Incorporate green design to be environmentally sustainable.

Incorporate universal access design to serve people of all abilities.

Please note: Large sports facilities are not of interest.

Youth Sports

Provide opportunities for all children to be active through sport. Requests to build collaborations among organizations are encouraged. Requests for projects should include the following objectives from the State of Play WNY Report:

Ask kids what they want. Reintroduce free play. Encourage sport sampling. Revitalize in-town leagues. Think small. Design for development. Train all coaches. Emphasize prevention.

Grant requests should range between $10,000 and $25,000 for Caregivers, Community Assets and Youth Sports. Design and Access requests should range between $10,000 and $50,000.

Funds will be released after grant requirements and obligations have been signed and returned.

For Caregivers, Design and Access, and Youth Sports, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that meet the guidelines described above and reside in Western New York may apply for a grant. Western New York is defined as Allegany, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. For Caregivers, Design and Access and Youth Sports, government agencies also may apply. For Community Assets, only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that reside in Erie County may apply.

Applications are due Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Decisions will be made in May.

A virtual information session for all areas of interest will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Additionally, there will be an evening virtual session for Youth Sports first-time applicants from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

To register for information sessions, learn more about deadlines and eligibility, and to apply, please click here.