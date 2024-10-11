'Grateful for Recovery' art show set for November

Press release:

Understanding that creative expression serves as a therapeutic means toward healing and self-esteem, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Genesee County and UConnectCare are partnering to sponsor the Grateful for Recovery art show throughout November.

“The mission of this art show at Richmond Memorial Library is to let the community know that people do recover from substance use disorder, mental health and other issues while giving them the opportunity to share their experiences and break down the stigma surrounding recovery,” said Sue Gagne, Suicide Prevention Coalition coordinator.

This local initiative follows on the footsteps of the national Art of Recovery project started earlier this year by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Gagne said all submissions will be displayed in the Gallery Room at the library from Nov. 1-30. Artists are requested to drop off their work by October 28 at The Recovery Station, 5256 Clinton St. Rd., Batavia. Participants may submit up to three pieces of art for this show.

“We’re accepting work in various genres – original drawings, paintings, photographs, mixed media, poetry and more,” Gagne noted, adding that family members of those in recovery are welcome to submit as well as those under 18 years old, with parental permission.

“Additionally, we’re asking that each artist submit a short bio or a paragraph about his or her journey in recovery,” she said.

Artists are able to sell their work through this show, Gagne added. Each piece does not have to be framed but all pieced need to have a proper hanging system or hardware to be placed in the Gallery Room.

For more information about the show and/or to receive entry and consent forms, contact Gagne at sgagne@uconnectcare.org or at 585-813-6448.