Great Batavia Train Show is set for April 14

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces that their Spring 2024 edition of the Great Batavia Train Show will be held at the Richard C. Call Arena in Batavia.

The large venue on the campus of Genesee Community College offers unmatched convenience for attendees and vendors. The show is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2024. Details follow:

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College, Batavia

Admission: $6 for adults, $3 under 18, free for children under 13.

The train show will feature model train vendors, free parking, and a snack bar.

For 50 years the Great Batavia Train Show has been one of the premier hobby events in Western New York. The Richard C. Call arena at Genesee Community College is a perfect train show venue providing excellent lighting in a comfortable, state-of-the-art facility. All forms of model railroad and train-related merchandise will be available. Over 100 vendors will be offering all scales of model trains and historic railroad items.

Modeling demonstrations, and a limited number of portable layouts, will be part of the fun. Free parking, on-site concession stand, and plenty of seating add to the experience.

For more information please contact the Train Show Chairman Mike Pyszczek. He can be reached at 585-768-4579, bataviatrainshow@gmail.com, or GSME, P.O. Box 75, Oakfield.