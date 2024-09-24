Gregory Kinal will be presenting at the next 'We've Only Just Begun' senior luncheon

Press Release:

The next “We’ve Only Just Begun” Sr. Luncheon's theme will be FALL. On Tuesday, October 15 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the South Alabama Firehall, Route 63 (2230 Judge Road, Oakfield).

We will be starting lunch promptly at 11:45am to give our speakers more time. We are open to the public and welcome all!

Our speaker this month will be Gregory P. Kinal, former History teacher at Pembroke Central School.

He will be speaking about “DAY’S THAT SHOOK AMERICA” a program that touches on major news stories from 1900 to present.

This fast-paced program covers a multitude of tragedies as well as triumphs experienced in the USA. You won’t want to miss this informative program this month!

Bring your favorite dish-to-pass OR make a donation at the door! Come and enjoy lunch and an afternoon of fun with old and new friends. Co-chairpersons: Michael Hamm and LaNora Thompson.

For more information contact LaNora Thompson at (630)-888-8966.