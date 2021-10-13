Group of volunteer firefighters complete interior training course
Press release:
The Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus / Interior Firefighter Officer (SCBA/IFO) course began with an orientation for students and fire department officers on August 24, 2021.
The SCBA-IFO course is the second segment to becoming a Level I Firefighter. Students of this course acquired knowledge and skills in SCBA use, fire control initial fire attack, search and rescue, survival, tactical ventilation, vehicle fire, and structure fire skills along with company operations.
The course concluded on October 7th with fourteen (14) firefighters successfully completing the 50-hour course. Genesee County Deputy Coordinator/SFI Gary Patnode and SFI Dan Coffey were lead instructors of the course.
(See photo. Participants listed below.)
(Back Row)
Jimmy King –LeRoy Fire District
Matthew Delre—Indian Falls Fire Department
Jennifer Kirkum—East Pembroke Fire District
Jeremie Rassel— South Byron Fire Department
Steven Kinney - Newstead Fire Department
Jenn Demark - Brockport Fire Department
(Second Row) Christie Offen - Scottsville Fire Department
Matthew Allen— East Pembroke Fire Department
Preston Lampo - Murray Joint Fire District
John McCarthy - Corfu Fire District
(Front Row)
Anthony Ray— Town of Batavia Fire Department
Brie Rogers - Leroy Fire District
Cody Place—Brockport Fire Department
Dwayne Fonda— Town of Batavia Fire Department
Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.