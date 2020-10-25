Group photo: GC Sheriff's Office supervisors and managers show support for Sheron's reelection
Submitted photo and press release:
Undersheriff Mazur and I were invited to join the Genesee County Sheriff's Office supervisory and management staff for a photograph to show their support for my reelection. I sincerely appreciate their support and recognition of the administrative responsibilities associated with the position of Genesee County Sheriff.
Together, we make a great team in overseeing the operations of the Sheriff's Office.
Thank you.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Supervisory and Management Staff
Support Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. for Reelection
Photo from left:
Chief Deputy Criminal Investigations Joseph M. Graff
Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello
Sergeant Andrew B. Hale
Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp
Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Michael T. Sheflin
Chief Deputy Road Patrol Brian M. Frieday
Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.
Communications Coordinator Russell L. Lang
Sergeant Jason E. Saile
Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna
Sergeant Michael J. Lute
Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher John W. Spencer, II
Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur
Asst. Director of Emergency Communications/Operations Frank A. Riccobono
Sr. Correction Officer Jason R. Queal
Sr. Correction Officer Caleb C. Chaya
Sr. Correction Officer Peter M. Hoy
Sr. Correction Officer Matthew R. Burgett
Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel
Sr. Correction Officer Kevin D. Wolff
Also in support but not pictured: Sr. Correction Officer James M. Smart and Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman.