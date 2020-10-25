Group photo: GC Sheriff's Office supervisors and managers show support for Sheron's reelection

Submitted photo and press release:

Undersheriff Mazur and I were invited to join the Genesee County Sheriff's Office supervisory and management staff for a photograph to show their support for my reelection. I sincerely appreciate their support and recognition of the administrative responsibilities associated with the position of Genesee County Sheriff.

Together, we make a great team in overseeing the operations of the Sheriff's Office.

Thank you.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Supervisory and Management Staff

Support Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. for Reelection

Photo from left:

Chief Deputy Criminal Investigations Joseph M. Graff

Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello

Sergeant Andrew B. Hale

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Michael T. Sheflin

Chief Deputy Road Patrol Brian M. Frieday

Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.

Communications Coordinator Russell L. Lang

Sergeant Jason E. Saile

Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna

Sergeant Michael J. Lute

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher John W. Spencer, II

Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur

Asst. Director of Emergency Communications/Operations Frank A. Riccobono

Sr. Correction Officer Jason R. Queal

Sr. Correction Officer Caleb C. Chaya

Sr. Correction Officer Peter M. Hoy

Sr. Correction Officer Matthew R. Burgett

Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel

Sr. Correction Officer Kevin D. Wolff

Also in support but not pictured: Sr. Correction Officer James M. Smart and Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman.