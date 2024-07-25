Grow your skills and give back with the Genesee County Master Gardener Volunteer training

Press Release:

The Genesee County Master Gardener Volunteer training will begin September 5 and run through November 21. Sessions will be held from 5:45 - 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings and two Tuesday evenings with an additional session on Saturday, October 19. All sessions will be held in-person at the CCE Genesee office, 420 East Main Street, Batavia.

Each session will focus on a different horticulture topic throughout the training. Some of the topics to be covered include botany, diagnosing plant diseases, entomology, soils & fertilizers, lawn care, herbs, vegetable gardening, woody plants, pruning, fruits, perennials, annuals, integrated pest management, and organic gardening. By attending the Master Gardener Volunteer training, you will become a more knowledgeable gardener.

Anyone interested in learning more about gardening may attend the course. Class size will be limited. The fee for this training is $225 per person. This includes all class sessions and handouts. Pre-registration and payment by August 28 are required.

We recommend that you order the 860-page, hard cover PennState Master Gardener Manual ($75 plus SH) as a resource for the class. (Manual is not included in the cost of the program.)

If you have a passion for volunteering and gardening, this training is the first step to becoming a Genesee County Master Gardener volunteer. Genesee County residents who graduate from the program are then eligible to apply to become a volunteer. (Other county residents should contact their local CCE Master Gardener program.) A Master Gardener volunteer should have a willingness to give back to the community and help put into practice what they learned at volunteer training. Enthusiasm for sharing their gardening skills and knowledge is a must. Once approved, new Master Gardener Volunteers are asked to volunteer a minimum of 50 hours their first year.

Contact the CCE Genesee office at 585-343-3040, ext. 101, or stop by the Extension office at 420 East Main Street in Batavia for an application or to register.