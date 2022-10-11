GSME returns to Call Arena on Sunday for 101st model train show

Press release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers will host the 101st “Great Batavia Train Show” on Sunday, October 16th, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the Richard C. Call Arena, Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia.

Admission: $6 (Adults), $3 (under 18 yrs.), Free (under 13 yrs.)

The train show typically attracts 1,200 to 1,500 model railroad enthusiasts and railfans from across Western and Central NY, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Southern Ontario. There are over 100 vendors occupying 250 tables offering merchandise ranging from antique railroad artifacts to the most modern digitally controlled model trains.

The GSME began hosting Train Shows in the early 70s at the Holland Land Office Museum. From those humble beginnings the “Great Batavia Train Show” has progressively moved from the HLOM to the Alexander Fire Hall, Holiday/Sheraton Inn, Batavia Downs, and to its present home at GCC. Each move has allowed the show to continually grow in both size and popularity making it one of the premiere events of its kind in Western New York.

The train club hosts two shows each year, a spring show in April and a Fall show in October. A free Open House is held, typically, on the first Saturday of December at the Club’s facilities in Oakfield where club members maintain operating layouts in O Gauge (Lionel), HO & N scale.

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers is located at 50 Main Street (Rte. 63), Oakfield, N.Y. (above the M&T Bank) and is open Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Business meetings are held the last Tuesday of each month. Visit www.gsme.org. Like us on Facebook. Visitors welcomed. (Stair access only.)