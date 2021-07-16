GSO's 75th Season Reveal Event tomorrow has been moved to Batavia City Centre due to weather forecast

From Melzie Case:

Due to the weather forecast for tomorrow, July 17, the Genesee Symphony Orchestra’s 75th Season Reveal Event has been moved to the Batavia City Centre.

It will be at 4 p.m. Saturday and GSO patrons can enter through the entrance by the former Sunny’s restaurant.

From Roxie Choate:

GSO .... "along with advice from the Batavia Parks Manager made the decision to have the REVEAL Event move from Austin Park to the Batavia City Centre Concourse. Our rainy weather prediction has caused our problem.

"Austin Park is going to be one mushy, soggy grass situation after the all night rain and rain into Saturday till afternoon also.

"We are playing it safe. Our food trucks can still park on the JCPenney wall in the back entrance to the mall. Use the back entrance next to where Sunny's Restaurant used to be.

"Remember to bring your own chair. We will set the orchestra up on the stage area.

"We cannot enter the mall until 3 p.m. We are hiring a city custodian to be our entrance and lock up person for the mall. We will be carrying 60 chairs for the orchestra into the mall at 3 p.m. if anyone would like to help. COME ON DOWN..."