Guest speaker informs the Batavia Lions Club about lead poisoning

Press Release:

Grace Marzolf, MPH, Public Health Educator from the Genesee County Health Department was the guest speaker whose topic was about childhood lead poisoning prevention at the recent Lions meeting.

She noted that the health department has various programs such as the Children with Special Needs Program, Community Health Services, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Health, Public Health Education, and Weights and Measures.

The department also has a Lead Poisoning Prevention Program that services Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming (GLOW) Counties. Lead is toxic to the human body and there is an average of thirty childhood lead poisoning cases throughout Genesee

and Orleans Counties each year.

Grace also informed the group they have programs to test for lead in homes with small children and pregnant women. Homes built before 1978 may have lead paint or plumbing, but lead can also be in imported toys and jewelry and contaminated soil.

Exposure and rising lead levels occur with no obvious symptoms and frequently go unrecognized. There is no safe level of lead for children, especially vulnerable because of their developing bodies. Lead affects a child’s behavior and ability to learn but can be managed if caught in time.

Screening and remediation are available to qualified homeowners and landlords throughout the GLOW region as part of the HUD grant. Further information is available at the Health Department (585) 344-2850 x5555 or GOHealthNY.org.

The Batavia Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and everyone is welcome to visit the American Legion, 8960 Alexander Road, Batavia.