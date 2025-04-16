GV BOCES inducts first class into National Technical Honor Society

Press Release:

The Genesee Valley BOCES (GV BOCES) Early College High School celebrated a milestone event this spring with the induction of its very first group of students into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).

This inaugural group of 10th and 11th grade students represents the best of Career and Technical Education (CTE) - demonstrating excellence in academics, leadership, service, and dedication to their future careers.

NTHS is the honor society for CTE students nationwide, recognizing those who go above and beyond in their studies and skill development. Established in 1984, NTHS has recognized over 1.2 million students across the country for their commitment to their career pathways.

The induction ceremony, organized by Early College High School Principal Catherine Bennett and Counselor Karson Richenberg, included a candle-lighting tradition. Seven candles were lit to represent the core attributes of NTHS membership: Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership.

This ceremony marked the official start of the GV BOCES Early College High School NTHS Chapter, honoring students from a variety of CTE programs who have shown outstanding effort and growth.

Inducted Students:

10th Grade:

Kinsley B. (Warsaw Central School District) - Studying biology with plans to work in healthcare. Kinsley participates in volleyball, track and field, and drama club, and enjoys Disney and musical theater.

Ashton C. (Oakfield-Alabama Central School District) - Studying law. Participates in cross country, swimming, track, and drama.

Keaton C. (Batavia City Schools) - Studying Computer Aided Design (CAD) and plays lacrosse as a defenseman.

Sophia D. (Byron-Bergen Central School District) - Enjoys reading, writing, and playing volleyball.

Audrey D. (Byron-Bergen Central School District) - Studying business with plans to pursue a career in agriculture. Plays volleyball and basketball and shows cows in competitions.

Delilah H. (Warsaw Central School District) - Studying substance abuse counseling and prevention. Active in cheerleading, softball, and band.

Emma M. (Batavia City Schools) - Passionate about livestock, art, and biology. Participates in FFA and 4-H and plans to become an equine veterinarian.

Emma M. (Batavia City Schools) - Passionate about livestock, art, and biology. Participates in FFA and 4-H and plans to become an equine veterinarian.

Kristina M. (Batavia City Schools) - Enjoys music, learning, and caring for her cats.

Gianna T. (Batavia City Schools) - Loves to play golf, enjoys adventures, and likes trying new things.

11th Grade:

Brody M. (Warsaw Central School District) - Studying entrepreneurship and plays soccer year-round.

Paige O. (Byron-Bergen Central School District) - Studying hospitality and tourism with plans to become a corporate event planner. Active in FFA and works at Red Osier to gain business experience.

These students were recognized not only for their academic success, but also for their leadership potential, dedication to their chosen career fields, and their involvement in extracurricular and community activities.

GV BOCES is proud to celebrate these students as role models in their programs and looks forward to seeing the impact they will make in their future careers.