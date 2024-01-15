GV School Boards Association announces 2024 Excellence in Student Service Award recipients

Press Release:
The Genesee Valley School Boards Association (GVSBA) is pleased to announce the Excellence in Student Services Awards Recipients for 2024. The awards will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. at Byron-Bergen Central School. Award recipients are encouraged to attend. Please RSVP for this event to pburk@gvboces.org by Thursday at noon. School staff are also invited to attend this program.
Congratulations To:
- Alexander Central School Student Leadership Conference
- Attica Central School Elementary Steam Ahead
- Avon Central School Peer Mentoring & Buddies Program
- Batavia City School District Tilly Time – Therapy Dog Program
- Byron- Bergen Central School Therapy Dog Program
- Caledonia-Mumford Central School Outdoor Classroom
- Dansville Central School Entrepreneurship Program
- Genesee Valley BOCES TIG Program
- Geneseo Central School Varsity Blue Devil Bowling (With Mt. Morris Central School)
- Keshequa Central School History Adventure Room
- LeRoy Central School Community Service Project
- Letchworth Central School Transportation Department
- Livonia Central School Choices Program
- Mt. Morris Central School Varsity Blue Devil Bowling (With Geneseo Central School)
- Pavilion Central School Child Success Team at D. B. Bunce Elementary
- Pembroke Central School SHIELD Program
- Perry Central School Youth Mental Health First Aid
- Warsaw Central School FFA Program
- Wayland-Cohocton Central School Middle School Summer Enrichment Program
- York Central School Middle/High School STEAM Education