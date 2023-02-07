Handmade pierogies to benefit Ukrainian family for sale Friday and Saturday

Press Release:

St. James Episcopal Church, Batavia, has joined with St. Peter’s, Eggertsville, to provide assistance to a Ukrainian family newly relocated to Western NY.

The family of five has received assistance with establishing their household, English language education, and emotional support. Currently, the mother who holds a masters in early childhood education but is unable to work in the U.S. due to multiple barriers, is handmaking pierogies to help support her family. Community support would be most appreciated.

Pierogies, choice of potato with cheese or just cheese, are available in bags of 12 for a suggested donation of $10 each (cash only) from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main St., Batavia.