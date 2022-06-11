Have you got what it takes to be a queen? GC Fair seeking contestants

The Genesee County Fair Queen and Princess Pageant is looking for contestants ages 5 to 19. The Fair Queen and Princess Pageant is an opportunity for young women from across the county to come together for a fun and exciting experience. Contestants learn many valuable life skills by building courage by speaking publicly, showcasing their individual talents and become more confident in who they are as an individual. And most importantly, many of the ladies often walk away with new lifelong friends.

Throughout the program, all of our contestants have the chance to be part of special Fair events, including handing out awards to 4-H and Open Show Exhibitors and the annual Fair Parade. All of the newly crowned Fair Queen and her courts will represent the Genesee County Fair during our annual 8-day Fair!

This year's pageant will be held on two nights of Fair July 22nd at 6:00pm and July 24th at 1:00pm on the Entertainment Tent Stage. On July 22nd all contestants will do their public speaking and Talent. On Sunday, July 24th at 1:00pm will be the crowning of the Contestants!

For more information on the 2022 Genesee County Fair Queen Pageant, email [email protected]

