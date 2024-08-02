Hawley announces August mobile office hours

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) recently announced his mobile office hours for August 2024.



As a public servant, being accessible to the public is one of Hawley’s highest priorities. The assemblyman’s staff members will attend the office hours, and they will be ready to help any constituent with their needs.

“I want to encourage everyone to visit whenever they wish to. My office is ready to take your calls and help address your needs,” Hawley said.

The office hours are as follows:

Genesee County at GCC

1 College Road

Technology Building, Room T124

1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024