Hawley cancels mobile hours for this week

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) announced today that his previously scheduled mobile office hours in Brockport on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Seymour Library have been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Hawley and his staff plan to reschedule these hours and will provide an update when more information is made available.

“I encourage everyone to visit as soon as we reschedule our office hours in Brockport. My office is ready to take your calls and help address your needs,” Hawley said.

You can contact Hawley’s office by phone at 585-589-5780, or by email at HawleyS@nyassembly.gov for more information.