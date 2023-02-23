Hawley 'deeply disappointed' with decision to move forward with reduced farmer worker OT

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is deeply disappointed by Department of Labor (DOL) Commissioner Roberta Reardon’s decision to move forward with the previously-proposed reduction in the farm worker overtime threshold. The measure, which has been hotly debated for a number of years, was finally approved by the DOL this Wednesday. Hawley is concerned about what this will mean for the future of New York farmers.

“For the past three years, my colleagues and I have advocated for the family farmers of New York who have told us time and again that any changes to the overtime threshold would severely impact their economic security. I’m deeply disappointed that the DOL and Commissioner Reardon have ignored those pleas,” Hawley said.

“Agriculture is the largest industry in New York, and its workers are the best in the nation. But for these smaller farms trying to get by, the costs just skyrocketed, and the burden of this mandate will unfortunately cause many farmers to fall by the wayside. With this reality in mind, I can’t help but wonder who the DOL thinks it is helping,” Hawley concluded.