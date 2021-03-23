Hawley joins Assembly Republicans to call for rescinding 11 p.m. curfew at bars and restaurants

On Monday, March 22, Assemblyman Steve Hawley joined Assembly and Senate Republicans at a press conference in Albany to provide details of their joint resolutions to rescind the mandated 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“The curfew in place for our bars and restaurants has no base in science and has been extremely harmful to small businesses throughout the state,” Hawley said. “To allow people to remain in casinos after 11 p.m. but not restaurants is ridiculous.

"Rather than saving lives, this mandate is killing jobs and making it much harder for small business owners throughout the state to get back on their feet after a brutal year of shutdowns and having to operate in compliance with egregious and burdensome restrictions such as this.”