Hawley pens letter to Cuomo and Zucker calling for rollback of mandates on kids' mask wearing
Press release:
Assemblyman Steve Hawley has written a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker slamming new guidelines published by the administration’s Department of Health that mandates the wearing of masks, for periods of up to several hours, for children as young as 2 in childcare and summer camp facilities.
Some local health officials have stated that childcare centers or summer camps that are found to be in violation of this guidance could pay up to $1,500 per day per child in fines.
“To think that these guidelines are needed this year following our historic vaccination effort, when they weren’t needed last year before anybody had immunity, is just absurd. Almost as absurd as the idea a 2-year old will calmly keep a mask on their face for hours at a time,” Hawley said.
“This mandate is not needed to protect public health, and only serves to jeopardize the operations of summer camps and childcare centers alike. I hope to see it swiftly rescinded.”
Here's the Letter
Dear Governor Cuomo and Commissioner Zucker:
I am perplexed as to why a new restriction has been put in place for childcare, day camp, and overnight camp programs, as it pertains to children wearing masks who are over the age of two. This guidance was not deemed necessary last year when children were able to go without masks, and it is puzzling that it isseen as needed now with all of the progress that has been made toward vaccinating our state’s populationagainst COVID-19.
It has been proven that children are less susceptible to COVID-19 and are much less likely to experience severe symptoms or hospitalizations. In addition, daycares and camps are settings where children intermingle and not major areas of transmission. Pediatricians will tell you that the spread of COVID-19 among young children is not the main reason we have new cases. As parents and other adults are vaccinated, these children are at less risk now than ever.
I am sure you’re aware, childcare facilities have been working tirelessly to implement common-sense practices like health screenings, proper hygiene, and other regimens to ensure the children in their care are safe. Local health departments have been and continue to work with these childcare facilities to support their dedication in maintaining the wellbeing of children and staff. With that said, just about anyone with children will tell you expecting toddlers to wear masks for hours without taking them off defies basic common sense.
In closing, I urge you to reconsider these mask requirements in the childcare, day camp, and overnight camp programs. You must agree that 8-10 hours a day is unreasonable to expect young children to continuously wear a mask.
Sincerely,
Assemblyman Steve Hawley
Comments