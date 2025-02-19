Hawley spreads Valentine's cheer to veterans with the help of Jackson Primary students

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) continued his annual Valentines for Veterans program this Valentine's Day, connecting local students with veteran residents at The New York State Veterans Home at Batavia. Hawley collected handmade valentines from students at Jackson Primary School and personally delivered them to the veterans.

"This event is a great opportunity every year to show my appreciation for our veterans and all of the sacrifices they have made to keep us free,” said Hawley. “As a veteran myself, I know the hard work and dedication these brave men and women have given over the years, and I hope events like this can serve as a way to give back.”

Hawley's day began at Jackson Primary School, where he visited Mrs. Vaccarella’s Kindergarten class, discussing veterans and the six branches of the military before thanking the students for their heartfelt cards. He then visited a joint classroom for Mrs. Wolff and Mrs. Conroy, where students also created valentines and performed a special Valentine's Day song for the veterans. Finally, Hawley delivered the valentines to the residents of the NYS Veterans Home at Batavia, personally thanking veterans for their service.

“This program connects students with our veterans, and in turn, our veterans receive messages of gratitude, such as ‘Thank you for your service,’” Hawley added. “It’s a truly rewarding experience for everyone involved.”