Hawley urges governor to reconsider gas stove ban

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is joining many New Yorkers calling on the governor to reconsider her position on banning gas stoves from future new housing and construction developments in New York. What has been touted as a means to combat climate change and entice people to come to the state is now being seen as a measure to control businesses on a more granular level in New York, and Hawley doesn’t like the concept.

“Albany progressives claim the measure is a simple implementation of new policy, but I don’t see it that way,” Hawley said. “For one, the measure neglects the fact that people upstate rely on natural gas to a greater degree than downstate homeowners, who may, in fact, benefit more from electric devices. But of course, when implementing statewide policy, we’re used to the fact that downstate progressives in charge of our government favor the one-size-fits-all approach.”

“But more than that, it’s another example of Albany focusing on an issue that seems like a big deal but will do very little in the long run. The average person cutting out natural gas in their daily life will not change the climate dramatically, so why punish the average person or business with more restrictions on how they can live their lives or operate? Why not focus the unilateral power the Assembly majority holds on bigger issues like inflation? They shouldn’t be allowed to pat themselves on the back, because they are once again infringing on the choices of New Yorkers,” Hawley concluded.