Haxton Library offers weekly storytime program for preschoolers

Press Release:

Preschoolers from 2 to 5 years of age are invited to a morning of activities, stories, rhymes, songs, and a craft each week at the Haxton Memorial Library, 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield. Preschool Storytime takes place Monday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Room.

The Haxton Library’s talented Mrs. J. fills Storytime with fun for preschoolers with each program centered around a theme like holidays, animals, colors, pets, seasons, or special events. The colorful Children’s Room at the library is the perfect setting, and it invites the children to explore the other activities and materials available at the library.

In addition to Preschool Storytime, the Haxton Memorial Library also has Baby Storytime that is held on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Babies from 0 to 24 months are invited to share rhymes, songs and simple board books, followed by playtime. While Baby Storytime is designed for infants and toddlers, older children are always welcome to attend as well.

“Our Storytime programs are great favorites because they engage the children with activities and songs,” says Kim Gibson, Director at the Haxton Library. “We love to have our preschoolers and their families explore and enjoy the materials, books and programs that we offer at the Haxton.”

For more information about Preschool Storytime, Baby Storytime, or any of the programs at the Haxton Memorial Library, please call 585-948-9900.

The Haxton Memorial Library located at 3 North Pearl St., Oakfield, provides residents with a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website.