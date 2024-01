Press Release:

The Haxton Memorial Library Board of Trustees will hold their monthly Board Meeting for February 2024 on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The public is invited to attend.

The Haxton Memorial Library located at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield provides residents with a variety of programs, events, and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.