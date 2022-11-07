Haxton Memorial Library hosting adult craft program, make cards and ornaments for the holidays

Press Release:

The folks at the Haxton Memorial Library are helping adults and children get into the holiday spirit with two special craft nights at the library. The session for adults is on Thursday, November 17 and the children’s program is on Thursday, December 8 at the library. Both start at 6:45 and run until 8 p.m.

Becky O’Donnell will provide step-by-step directions in the making of both a greeting card and an ornament that participants can take with them and use for the holidays. Becky is a talented local crafter who loves to share and inspire people through paper arts.

“I have been stamping for over 30 years and teaching for 25. I do this mainly to make people happy and share the joy of creating something special,” she says.

Both programs are a part of the "Talented Thursdays" at the Haxton Memorial Library, where local artists share their talents with community members and create different forms of art.

Participation is free, materials are all provided, and registration is necessary. These programs are open to anyone interested in crafting and enjoying some socialization with the other crafters in the group.

For more information or to sign up, stop by the Haxton Memorial Library at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield or call (585) 948-9900.

This project is made possible with funds from the statewide community regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GOART!

The Haxton Memorial Library provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.