Haxton Memorial Library offers free classes on Internet basics

Press release:

Are you challenged by your computer? Do you think an app is only something you have before your main course at dinner? No worries! Technology help is on the way at the Haxton Memorial Library thanks to Nioga Mobile Tech.

We understand technology can be intimidating, so you are invited to come to meet Sara, a Nioga Mobile Tech Trainer, to make using technology a fun and educational experience. Sara will be at the Haxton Memorial Library on Wednesday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to explain “Internet Basics”. On Wednesday, March 29 from 1 to 3 p.m., she offers “Gaga for Google” to explain the ins and outs of using Google to search for things on the Internet.

These free sessions are offered through Nioga Mobile Tech, a technology training unit serving the libraries in Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Nioga Mobile Tech provides online access to job search resources as well as federal, state, and local E-government resources.

As these are in-person classes, space is limited so everyone is encouraged to call the library to register.

Nioga Mobile Tech also offers On-Demand courses on their YouTube channel. These courses are all ready for anyone to click the link to be taken directly to the course. They are easy to follow, and you can pause the session at any time. The full list of class offerings can be found online under the Courses heading at www.niogamobile.tech.

To register or for more information about these classes or any of the programs held at the Haxton Memorial Library, please call 585-948-9900.

The Haxton Memorial Library, a member of the Nioga Library System, is located at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield and provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.