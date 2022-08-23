Haxton Memorial Library presents a special storytime for babies ages birth to 2 years

Press release:

Babies up to 2 years of age are invited to a morning of rhymes, singing songs and stories! While this describes a perfect morning for any tot, to make it even more fun, Baby Storytime ends with playtime!

The Haxton Library’s talented Mrs. J. is hosting a special Baby Storytime on Saturday, August 27 from 10 am to 11 am at the Goose, 33 South Main Street in Oakfield. While the program is designed for babies ages birth to 2 years, older siblings are also invited to attend. Beginning September 10, Mrs. J., the Children’s Library Clerk, will hold Baby Storytime at the library itself from 10 am to 11 am.

In addition to Baby Storytime, the Haxton Memorial Library also has a fun-filled Preschool Storytime on Mondays from 10:30 am to 11:30 am that begins September 12. Preschoolers enjoy activities, crafts, songs, and stories in the Children’s Department at the library.

“Our Storytimes are great favorites with our very young children because they are educational and Mrs. J. knows how to keep the kids engaged,” says Kim Gibson, Director at the Haxton Library. “We love to have the kids come and discover the fabulous collection of children’s books that we offer at the Haxton.”

For more information about Baby Storytime, Preschool Storytime, or any of the programs at the Haxton Memorial Library, please call 585-948-9900.

The Haxton Memorial Library located at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.