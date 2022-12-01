Haxton Memorial Library to unveil new slogan on Saturday

Press release:

Everyone is invited to learn of the choice made by residents for their new slogan for the Haxton Memorial Library. The new slogan will be announced prior to the lighting ceremony that takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Triangle Park in Oakfield.

After the lighting ceremony, folks can stop by the outside of the library too, and see the new slogan that will be lit up in one of the library’s front windows, enjoy some Christmas cookies, and pick up a bit of SWAG that features the library’s new logo and slogan.

In-person and online voting for the new library slogan was conducted beginning in September and throughout October with three possible choices including Windows of Opportunity, Your Windows to the World, and Windows to Discovery. Slogan voters were also entered into a chance to win a randomly drawn $50 gift card. The winner of the gift card will also be announced at the December 3 unveiling announcement.

“It was a very close contest,” says Carol D’Alba, Board President. “We received nearly 200 votes from community members, and we are thrilled to have had so much involvement in choosing our new slogan.”

To learn more about the library, stop by the circulation desk or call (585) 948-9900. The Haxton Memorial Library, located at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield, provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.