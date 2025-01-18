Hazardous weather outlook issued for Genesee County: arctic air to begin Sunday, lake effect snow likely

Press Release:

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Genesee County and portions of western and north-central New York. An arctic airmass is forecast to move into the region starting Sunday (January 19) and lasting through the middle of next week.

Key Weather Concerns:

Bitter Cold Temperatures: At times, temperatures may plunge to 10 to 20 degrees below zero in lower elevations and 20 to 30 degrees below zero in higher terrain.

Lake Effect Snow: Accumulating lake effect snow is likely east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario from Sunday night or Monday through midweek.

Community Safety Guidance:

Cold Weather Safety: Residents are urged to protect themselves and others during the extreme cold. The National Weather Service offers cold weather safety tips at www.weather.gov/safety/cold-outreach.

Vulnerable Populations: Check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors, including older adults, young children, and those with medical conditions.

Bring Pets Indoors: Keep pets inside during extreme cold weather if possible.

Warming Resources:

Public places and large local businesses may serve as temporary warming locations.

During business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day), contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services at (585) 344-2580 for assistance.

For after-hours assistance, call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000.

Please prepare now to stay safe and warm during the incoming cold weather. Stay tuned to local news for the latest weather updates, and visit www.weather.gov/buf.