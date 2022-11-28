HCR Home Care employees make donations to help feed families for Thanksgiving

Press release:

Families in need will received food for the Thanksgiving holiday, as a result of donations from HCR Home Care employees.

Employees generously donated items to fill 72 food baskets for families across HCR’s footprint in New York state. HCR chairwoman and CEO Louise Woerner and her husband, Don Kollmorgen, also donated funds to provide turkeys for the families.

“At HCR, we focus on taking a moment of gratitude every day,” said CEO Louise Woerner. “This Thanksgiving, we are grateful to have the opportunity to provide these holiday food baskets to families in need.”

Food baskets were donated to the following number of families: