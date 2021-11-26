H.E. Turner Funeral Homes announces annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance

Press Release:

H.E. Turner & Co., Bohm-Calarco-Smith, and Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes proudly present their 25th Annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 8 at the First Presbyterian Church of Batavia, 300 East Main Street.

For those who wish to participate from home, the service will live streamed as well via the funeral home's website.

“We hear from families how the service helps them through their grief, especially during this time of year," said Joshua Smith, of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home. "For some of these families it will be their first year participating in the service, which means it is their first Christmas without their loved one, and for others, they come back year after year.”

A candle in memory of your loved one will be lit prior to the start of the service and remain that way throughout.

As always, one candle will be provided per deceased loved one and will be given to attendees at the service. Those that choose not to attend but would still like a candle to participate from home, please call the funeral home to arrange pick-up.

Call (585) 344-4295 to reserve your candle by Friday, December 3. There is no cost for a candle and all who experienced the pain of loss are welcome to participate regardless of who took care of your loved one and arranged their funeral service.

The ecumenical service will combine music, prayer, Scripture reading, reading of the names of your loved ones & tolling of the bell in remembrance, and a message of hope by Reverend Dr. Roula Alkhouri.

To register the name or names for your candle please call H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home at (585) 344-4295 or register online at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com by Dec. 3.