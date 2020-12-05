Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 5, 2020 - 1:54pm

Health alert issued for Applebee's for Nov. 27

posted by Press Release in Applebee's, covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department has received a positive COVID-19 test from an individual who was at Applebee's Grill + Bar in Batavia on Friday, Nov. 27th from 12 to 2 p.m. Contact tracing is in progress; however unidentified individuals may have unknowingly been in contact with the positive case.

We advise all individuals who were at Applebee's on Nov. 27th between the hours of 12 and 2 p.m. to monitor their symptoms for 14 days (through Dec. 11th). If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, contact your primary care provider to seek testing immediately and self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button