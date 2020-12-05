Health alert issued for Applebee's for Nov. 27

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department has received a positive COVID-19 test from an individual who was at Applebee's Grill + Bar in Batavia on Friday, Nov. 27th from 12 to 2 p.m. Contact tracing is in progress; however unidentified individuals may have unknowingly been in contact with the positive case.

We advise all individuals who were at Applebee's on Nov. 27th between the hours of 12 and 2 p.m. to monitor their symptoms for 14 days (through Dec. 11th). If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, contact your primary care provider to seek testing immediately and self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.