Health Alert: three students test positive for COVID-19 in Elba Central School District

From the Genesee County Health Department:

The Genesee County Health Department has received three positive cases of COVID-19 from students at Elba Central School District. There is one case at the Elementary School and two cases in the High School.

The individuals have been placed under mandatory isolation where they will remain until they are fully recovered.

One individual was last present in the building on Sept. 15th and two individuals were last present in the building on Sept. 17th. The Genesee County Department of Health is conducting contact tracing that is in process. Students and/or staff will be notified and placed under quarantine if they were identified as a close contact.

"Individuals identified by the health department as being close contacts will be expected to follow the New York State Department of Health quarantine guidelines," said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for Genesee and Orleans County.

Ned Dale, superintendent of Elba Central School District said “Due to the number of contacts out of abundance of caution the school will be going remote though Friday, October 2, 2020. In person learning is planned to resume on Monday, October 5, 2020.

"Please continue to monitor your child for symptoms and keep children home if they are sick," Pettit said. "If your child does develop symptoms, please contact your child’s healthcare provider immediately.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For information on school statistics, please visit the New York State COVID -- “Healthy People in a Healthy Community."