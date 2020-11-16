Health department alert: Person at Bourbon & Burger tests positive for COVID-19

UPDATE: Owner Derek Geib notes that the individual who tested positive had not been in the building for the prior 48 hours prior to the positive test. He said there is no evidence the employee was positive while at Bourbon and Burger. He said no other employee required testing. No employees were placed on mandatory quaratine.

Health Alert

The Genesee County Health Department has received a positive COVID-19 test from an individual who was at Bourbon & Burger Co. restaurant in Batavia on:

Thursday, Nov. 5 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6 between 2 and 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9 between 4 and 8 p.m.

Contact tracing is in progress; however unidentified individuals may have unknowingly been in contact with the positive case.

We advise all individuals who were at Bourbon & Burger on the stated dates and times to monitor their symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, contact your primary care provider to seek testing immediately and self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For more information please visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home.