Health Department alerts public to increase in COVID-19 cases locally

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are seeing an increase in the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. This recent increase in COVID-19 cases is due to the new Omicron variant BA.2, which spreads more easily than other earlier variants.

“We are looking at COVID-19 Community Levels of high for Orleans and medium for Genesee,” stated Paul Pettit, Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Weekly Metrics Used to Determine the COVID-19 Community Level which was updated Thursday, April 21st, Orleans County case rate per 100,000 (this calculation is used to compare larger and smaller counties) is now at 203.21. The new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 is at 12 and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 is 4.6%. This updated data now places Orleans at a high community level. With this increase it is important for everyone, especially those at higher risk of complications to be more attentive with their public health prevention practices.”

Genesee County is currently at medium COVID-19 Community: Case rate per 100,000 population is at 19.29. New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 is 12 and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 is 4.6%. To learn more on how community levels are determined, visit the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

With any new COVID-19 variant circulating, it is not a surprise to see an increase of positive cases. Even with this increase, our health care capacity in the region currently remains stable with the normal bed capacity levels. Generally, the omicron variant (Omicron BA.2) causes more mild symptoms, although some people may have more severe symptoms depending on their COVD-19 vaccination status, the presence of other health conditions, age, and history of prior infection.

We encourage those that have not been vaccinated and those who are not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination, to be vaccinated and to talk with their primary care provider. You can register for COVID-19 vaccination clinics here or check with your pharmacist, primary care provider, or the vaccines.gov website for other vaccination providers.

We continue to encourage residents to practice the following public health precautions to lower exposure to the virus, especially those who are at higher risk:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and keep your hands away from your face.

If you are sick, stay home, get tested and talk with your primary care provider.

If you test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate and let your close contacts know to watch for symptoms and that they should consider being tested. If you are required to submit paperwork to your school or employer, you can access that here.

Consider wearing a tight-fitting facemask when you are in crowded public places.