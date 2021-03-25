Health department has appointments available for two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health departments have two Pfizer vaccination clinics with appointments available for residents in Genesee and Orleans counties.

Whichever COVID-19 vaccine is available is the right vaccine to get now! All approved vaccines are effective and saves lives. We encourage anyone that is currently eligible to register for an upcoming clinic.

Vaccine is now available for people age 50 and older along with the existing priority groups (http://bit.ly/NYSPriorityGroups). Pfizer is a two-series dose series, 21 days apart (three weeks), and is recommended for people aged 16 and older.

It is important to note that you must be able to return for the second dose 21 days after the first dose at the location you received your initial vaccination. You will be making that appointment after you are vaccinated. If you cannot make that date, please do not make an appointment for a two-dose series until you can make both appointments.

Visit the vaccination web page at: https://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine

Direct links to the first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics are:

Genesee clinic at Genesee Community College, Batavia: https://bit.ly/GCCPfizer

Orleans clinic at Ridgeway Fire Hall, Medina: http://bit.ly/OrleansPfizer

Orleans Community Health – Medina Memorial Hospital also has three clinics planned at 200 Ohio St., Medina:

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!