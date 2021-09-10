Health Department hosting drive-thru anti-rabies clinic on Thursday

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting a FREE drive-thru anti-rabies immunization clinic on Thursday, September 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia).

“Rabies continues to be a public health issue in Genesee County. We urge pet owners to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Our drive-thru clinics are well-organized, run very smoothly, and prevent animals from getting into any altercations with other animals.”

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats, and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Limit 4 pets per car maximum.

Face coverings are recommended and please follow all social distancing requirements.

To save you time, please click here to fill out your registration form in advance. Be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you to the clinic.

The next anti-rabies immunization clinic in Orleans County will be held on October 2nd at the Orleans County Fairgrounds (12690 Rt. 31 in Albion) from 9:00-11:30 a.m. For more information, please contact the Orleans County Health Department: 585-589-3278 or [email protected]. The next anti-rabies immunization clinic in Genesee County will be held on October 14th. For more information, please contact the Genesee County Health Department: 585-344-2580 x.5555 or [email protected].