Health Department is seeking owner of dog for bite incident in Bergen

Press Release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owner(s) following a dog bite incident on Saturday, March 23, at 4:30 p.m.

The victim indicated that the dog came from the area of the railroad tracks to the corner of Route 19 and Rochester Street in Bergen, NY. The dog was described as small, gray, without a collar. It may have been a pit bull or a similar breed.

The health department is trying to avoid unnecessary medical treatment for the victim, so it is important to locate the dog to determine whether or not it is current on its rabies vaccination. If the vaccination status of the dog cannot be identified, post-exposure rabies shots will be recommended to the victim.

If you have information about the location of the dog and its owner(s), please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580, Ext. 5555.