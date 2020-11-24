Health Department issues COVID-19 alert for Le Roy Moose Lodge and Flying J Travel Center

Health Alert

The Genesee County Health Department is alerting the public to possible COVID-19 exposures at the Le Roy Moose Lodge and the Flying J Travel Center in Pembroke. Contact tracing is in progress; however unidentified individuals may have unknowingly been in contact with the positive cases.

Le Roy Moose Lodge:

Monday, Nov. 16th between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20th between the hour of 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21st between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m.

Flying J Travel Center:

Tuesday, Nov 17th between the hours of 3 and 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18th between the hours of 3 and 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19th between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

We advise all individuals who were at the Le Roy Moose Lodge or the Flying J Travel Center on the stated dates and times to monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, contact your primary care provider to seek testing immediately and self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For more information please visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home